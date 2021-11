In the US, one of the smallest crossovers you can buy is the Hyundai Venue. It's offered all over the world, but in some of those markets, another very similar little crossover, albeit a slightly bigger one, exists in the Creta. It's getting a little long in the tooth now and is due for a refresh, which we reported on late last month after the Korean automaker revealed sketches indicating that this crossover would be styled in the same vein as the much larger and much more premium Hyundai Tucson. Those sketches have now been turned to reality, and the end result is rather attractive.

