Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Loss to Baylor

By Josh Callaway
 6 days ago

The Oklahoma Sooners' chase for perfection has come to an end as they were bested by the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco for their first loss of the season.

Young phenom quarterback Caleb Williams struggled throughout the day and the normally-powerful Lincoln Riley offense could never really get anything going throughout the game.

Naturally, the first loss of the year has provided a tumble down the rankings in the latest edition of the AP Poll with the Sooners dropping from No. 4 down to No. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h81Sq_0cwWA6W000
Spencer Rattler Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

Georgia remains No. 1 once again with Alabama leap-frogging Cincinnati to move to No. 2 with the Bearcats sliding to No. 3.

Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss round out the top-10 in spots 4-10, respectively.

Baylor takes a leap up to No. 11 after their win over Oklahoma moving up seven spots from their previous No. 18 ranking.

The Sooners also slipped down in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll dropping from No. 4 to No. 12.

The Bears, however, are still behind Oklahoma at No. 13 in the coaches’ rankings.

Next up for Riley’s squad will be a return to home for their final game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Taylor Robertson Carries Oklahoma in Tough Loss to Oregon

Taylor Robertson turned in a stellar performance, but Oklahoma couldn’t quite deliver the victory. OU fell 98-93 to No. 9-ranked Oregon on Saturday night in Paradise Island, Bahamas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Robertson had 29 points on 7-of-10 perimeter shooting and a career-high eight assists for Oklahoma (3-1), but...
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win over Iowa State

NORMAN — It was ugly, but the Sooners got back on track. The No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners won a fist fight against Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones 28-21 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, keeping their hopes of a seventh straight Big 12 Championship alive. Much...
Oklahoma Gameday: X-Factor

How focused is this Oklahoma team? It's hard to tell. Lincoln Riley gave them a Monday off before the Kansas game and they came out historically flat. They had an open weekend before their trip to Waco, and had the same problem last week at Baylor. Their defensive coordinator interviewed for a job, their head coach has been reported as flirting with LSU. (Those reports are unsubstantiated and unconfirmed, and yet, the players see them and can't help but wonder.) The kicker gets a couple of NIL deals and uncharacteristically misses two field goals. One captain is out for the year, another was benched last midseason. It's not exactly turmoil in the locker room or dissension in the ranks, but it's far from an ideal situation for a team with so many personalities. It's almost like a mysterious dark cloud has lingered over this team since three starters were arrested in the spring. And oh yeah, it's Senior Day, which always spikes players' emotions. Now, coming off their first loss — in a season in which players have spoken openly about winning the national championship, and are surely left feeling profound disappointment —we're left to wonder if the Sooners are truly focused on the challenge of playing a really good Iowa State team.
Oklahoma-Iowa State: Matchup Spotlight

There’s no other way to put it: Iowa State’s receivers and Oklahoma’s defensive backs are a bad matchup for the Sooners. Last season in Ames, the Cyclones exploited their pronounced height advantage over the OU secondary by throwing the ball to 6-foot-6 tight end Charlie Kolar, 6-7 tight end Chase Allen, and 6-3 wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
Oklahoma Gameday: Under the Radar

There may be no more important player to the flow of Oklahoma's offense on Saturday against Iowa State than the guy who starts every play: center Andrew Raym. Although he gets a little help from his older, more experienced teammates, Raym will be the first one to call out the protection and blocking schemes on every play, and that's huge against an Iowa State front that can dominate the line of scrimmage. Ends Will McDonald and Zach Petersen will change sides, and tackle Enyi Uwazurike will flex out as Jon Heacock brings in a noseguard. The Cyclones play a lot of both 3-man and 4-man front, and linebackers Mike Rose, O'Rien Vance and Jake Hummel do a lot of moving around before the snap to try to disguise things. Raym's not alone, but he'll need to be at his best pre-snap, and then against all that talent, he'll need to have his best game of the year to keep Caleb Williams upright and Kennedy Brooks moving forward.
Oklahoma-Iowa State: Our Picks

Just like the 2011 season a decade ago, Sooner Nation began this season with so much hope. That hope died in the fourth quarter last Saturday in Waco, TX. Now instead of a national championship (still a mathematical possibility, but more on the scale of a comet strike), this Sooner squad is playing for a seventh straight Big 12 title, a 10-win season and pride. Two gritty, talented and hard defenses stand in their way of even those modest goals, starting with Saturday’s home finale against Iowa State. The Sooners slogged through the easy, nine-game stretch of their schedule. Things finally got hard last week at Baylor, and OU didn’t respond well. Will they be better this week? It’s impossible to predict, but knowing that Iowa State — just like everyone else — views the Sooners as their “Super Bowl,” it may be out of Oklahoma’s hands. The Cyclones’ dynamic offense and punishing defense are exactly what OU doesn’t need while still coping with the disappointment of their first loss of the season last week. The five meetings between Lincoln Riley and Matt Campbell are 3-2 in OU’s favor, but the point differential is 167-164. The margin is that thin.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser East Carolina Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame media zoom following the Sooners' 79-74 win over East Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Conway, SC to move to 3-0. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for...
Insight on Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley From an LSU Perspective

There’s too much smoke around Lincoln Riley and LSU for there to be absolutely no fire. Even if it’s merely LSU floating Riley’s name out there to raise its hiring profile with other candidates, or Riley’s representatives feigning their client’s interest to get him a bigger raise next year, something is happening.
