Salvation Army of Spokane to host free Thanksgiving meal

iStock/DNY59

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane wants to make sure everyone has a hot Thanksgiving meal this year.

A free community Thanksgiving Day meal will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 25.

Anyone who does not have a place to spend the holiday is invited to celebrate.

The Salvation Army is located at 222 E. Indiana Ave in Spokane.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.