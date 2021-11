Mac Jones is highly competitive, but it may cost him after an incident from Sunday’s game. He got sacked by Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers and fumbled the ball. As Burns tries to recover the turnover, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback grabbed him by his ankle. Jones prevented Burns from making a play on the ball, and Carolina linebacker Hasson Reddick called him a “dirty player” for his actions. New England earned a 24-6 victory on the road, but Jones faces a potential fine from the National Football League.

