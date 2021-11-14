ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From pigs to gators, Florida deputy rescues critters

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Could the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have its very own Deputy Doolittle?

Last week, the sheriff’s office’s unofficial animal whisperer, Sergeant Dave Drum, once again came to the rescue of one of Southwest Florida’s animal residents.

Python hitches sailboat ride from Florida Keys to mainland

Drum was on Pine Island when he came across and helped corral the lost little porker.

He is no stranger to pig recovery.

In 2018, a hog got loose in Lehigh Acres, and Drum came to the rescue after the sheriff’s office was called about a “very large pig rooting around” in East Manor Mobile Home Park in North Fort Myers.

Drum lassoed the gargantuan hog and turned it over to the sheriff’s office agriculture unit. That pig, and several other lost hogs, were eventually auctioned off when no owners came forward.

But pork on the hoof isn’t Drum’s only animal connection.

VIDEO: Manatee County deputies rescue kitten trapped in storm drain

In December 2020, Drum saved another Lee County animal in distress. After noticing a duckling fall into a storm drain, Drum jumped in and saved the duckling and returned it to its family.

Drum’s animal exploits were a little more on the wild and possibly dangerous side in September 2018.

In this 2018 photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Dave Drum and two other deputies were called to the Burger King parking lot in Lehigh Acres, Fla., to help remove an alligator in the parking lot. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

He and several other deputies were called to the Burger King parking lot in Lehigh Acres about an alligator in the parking lot.

The alligator was safely detained by the deputies. To to keep it and everyone else safe, and at the request of the Florida Wildlife Commission, Drum and the deputies released the near-3-foot critter back into the canal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Florida murder suspect captured in Alabama, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama authorities arrested a Florida murder suspect Houston County, Alabama, Wednesday morning, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. An alert was issued for John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, as a murder suspect on Nov. 14 from Santa Rosa County, Florida. Police said he is a suspect in the murder of […]
