BlackRock Forms JV with Outpost Management on UK Housing

Private equity firm KKR got a stake in Newport Beach, California-based Beacon Pointe, LLC, the parent company to Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. The Beacon Pointe team, including CEO and Co-Founder Shannon Eusey, will continue to own over 50% of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC going forward, and Abry Partners will fully exit its investment in Beacon Pointe as a result of this transaction. KKR’s investment will provide Beacon Pointe with growth capital to support key priorities and continue Beacon Pointe Advisors’ strategy for national expansion through new office openings and acquisitions. KKR is making its investment in Beacon Pointe through its North American private equity strategy. The transaction is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary closing conditions.
