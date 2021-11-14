BlackRock Forms JV with Outpost Management on UK Housing

Union Investment has acquired a development project in Munich’s Werksviertel district via a forward funding deal. In the immediate vicinity of Project East, which was acquired by Union Investment earlier in 2021 through a joint venture with Hines, a PANDION OFFICEHOME will be built by summer 2024. Construction of the office building, which will provide around 1,500 workplaces, will start in January 2022. The building has already been let for 15 years to the Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben for use by the German Patent and Trade Mark Office since the summer of this year.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO