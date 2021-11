FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line received a massive boost on Sunday, with behemoth Trent Brown returning to the mix for the first time since Week 1. Brown got to start and played 46 snaps at right tackle for New England during the team’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Brown suffered a calf injury on New England’s first drive of the season, and had to wait until Sunday to finally get back on the field. He was hoping to return in Week 3 against the Saints, and then again in Week 4 when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO