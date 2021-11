Hola November! The months continue to pass and the estrellas we love are sharing some of their upcoming projects and behind-the-scenes looks. This week’s column features a variety of red carpet looks, stylish looks on the street, and more of what’s going on with their lives.

Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite moments of the week:

Miley Cyru Miley Cyrus looked incredible at the LACMA gala. “Is it Gucci or Balenciaga? It’s both. Thank you @lacma for inviting me to celebrate art + film,” she wrote.

Aubrey Plaza Aubrey Plaza also attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she wore an awesome outfit that looks like a hybrid between a tux and a dress.

Danna Paola Danna Paola shared some photos of a great outfit she wore on the streets of Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny shared some selfies and updates, something he hadn’t done in some time. He wrote, “hello, how are you? I’m good but not so much. Recommend me a pretty song to cheer up my day.”

Salma Hayek Salma Hayek is doing the press rounds for two big projects: Marvel’s “ Eternals ” and the upcoming “ House of Gucci ,” alongside Lady Gaga . She published a photo of herself visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is airing its last season.

Anya Taylor Joy Anya Taylor Joy attended the CFDA Fashion Awards. The actress was recognized as the First Face of the Year. “This year has been life changing. A lot of lessons learnt on the fly and new experiences to rise to,” she wrote.