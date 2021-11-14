ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kosovo holds runoff municipal vote for 21 mayoral posts

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo held runoff municipal elections Sunday in almost two-thirds of the country after center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round.

About 1.26 million voters in the small Balkan nation were eligible to cast ballots in the second round to elect mayors in 21 out of 38 municipalities. Preliminary turnout was 38.4% on Sunday.

The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party, or Vetevendosje!, of Prime Minister Albin Kurti won no mayoral posts in the first round, although it was ahead in the capital of Pristina, where it had nominated its former health minister, Arben Vitia.

The center-right opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo of former independence fighters, the Democratic League of Kosovo and the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future won eight mayoral seats in the first round and are strong contenders to capture more on Sunday.

In the first-round vote a month ago the Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority, which is close to the Serbian government in Belgrade, won nine out of 10 seats in the northern Kosovo districts.

Dukagjin Gorani, an independent analyst, said that a landslide loss for the governing party could have a negative impact “on the overall legitimacy of both the political party and the government.”

“One might also expect early parliamentary elections, sometimes next year,” Gorani added.

A European Union team was monitoring the election.

Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has not recognized the move.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bulgarians vote for president in runoff election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. The choice is between incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who is seeking a second...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hawaiitelegraph.com

Rama, Supporters Celebrate Mayoral Victory In Kosovo's Capital

PRISTINA -- Supporters of Perparim Rama celebrated into the night after the British-educated architect won the closely watched mayoral race in the Kosovar capital, Pristina. Preliminary results from the November 14 runoff election gave Rama of the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party the victory over former Health Minister Arben Vitia from the governing Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) Movement.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Bulgaria presidential poll seen testing anti-graft reform appetite

Bulgarians voted Sunday to elect their president, a largely ceremonial role that the current incumbent has transformed and put at the heart of the struggle against corruption in the European Union's poorest country. New Bulgarian University political science professor Antoniy Todorov summed up the vote as "a clash between two visions" in the eastern European country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Kurti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Government Of Kosovo#Pristina#Ap#Balkan#Self Determination Party#Alliance#The Srpska List Party#Serbian#European Union#Albanian
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLA

Public health rules prompt protests in Austria, Italy, Croatia

Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and […]
PROTESTS
AFP

Chileans vote for new president in fast-changing political landscape

Chileans began voting Sunday in their fourth election in 18 months, this time to choose a new president among seven candidates, with the winner overseeing the drafting of the country's first post-dictatorship constitution. Voters in May elected a majority of independent candidates, mainly left-leaning, to that body, which has already started drafting the document.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. According to the deal, the military will also release government officials and politicians who have been arrested since the October 25 takeover.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

France's Zemmour slips in polls as troubles mount

Support has fallen for French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who is widely expected to run for the presidency, according to a new poll that came amid reports of tensions in his campaign team. Sources inside Zemmour's campaign team have told French media of doubts about his capabilities in organising a presidential bid, which requires fundraising and the official endorsement of at least 500 elected French officials.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy