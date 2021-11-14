ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton overcomes ‘hardest weekend’ in Formula 1 to claim memorable Brazilian Grand Prix victory

By Jamie Braidwood
 6 days ago

Lewis Hamilton said his stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday came at the end of the “hardest weekend” the seven-time Formula 1 world champion has experienced in the sport.

The 36-year-old produced a memorable drive from 10th on the grid, overtaking title rival Max Verstappen with 11 laps of the race remaining to cut the Dutchman’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 14 points with three races of the season to go.

It keeps the thrilling title battle between Hamilton and Verstappen alive after the Mercedes driver suffered a couple of key setbacks on a dramatic weekend in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton, after taking an engine penalty before Friday’s qualifying session, was ordered to start Saturday’s sprint race at the back of the grid due to an infringement of DRS regulations, before battling to fifth place .

After executing another remarkable surge through the field during Sunday’s race, Hamilton said the victory was one of the greatest he had achieved during his racing career.

“What a race, the team did an amazing job,” Hamilton said during the podium interviews.

“I was pushing as hard as I could. From last on the grid, and then another five-place penalty – I think that’s the hardest weekend I’ve had.

“But my Dad reminded me of 2004 and a race we did in Formula 3, where I started last and then finished 10th and then finished first, so this one is for my Dad.

“Coming into this weekend, I never would have thought that we would cut the gap like we have done today. Things kept going against us, but it just shows – never give up, whatever you are facing.

“You’ve got to keep pushing, keep fighting. Never, ever stop fighting. That’s really how I approached this weekend – inspiration from all around. It feels like the first [win], because I hadn’t won in a while.”

