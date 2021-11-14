Chargers fall to the Vikings: Live postgame updates

Time to found out if the Vikings' close game voodoo magic still applies when they're missing a big chunk of their starting defense. Coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week, the Vikings will attempt to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens today without their top cornerback (Patrick Peterson), their top safety (Harrison Smith), their top defensive end (Danielle Hunter), and their top defensive tackle (Michael Pierce). On offense, they'll be without their starting center, Garrett Bradbury.
Comments / 0