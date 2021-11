What to Expect creator Heidi Murkoff sat down with the CDC's Dr. Fatimah Dawood to discuss common flu vaccine questions moms-to-be may have. Flu season is just getting started, and it's more important than ever this year for moms-to-be to get their shots. What to Expect creator Heidi Murkoff recently sat down with Dr. Fatimah Dawood, a pediatrician and epidemiologist in the Influenza Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to discuss some of the most common questions about the flu vaccine during pregnancy, including whether it’s safe, what side effects you might experience and how the vaccine protects your developing baby.

