Current Records: San Francisco 4-5; Jacksonville 2-7 The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers should still be riding high after a big victory, while Jacksonville will be looking to regain their footing.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO