Marathon County, WI

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Nov. 15

By Shereen Siewert
 6 days ago
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

McLit’s Breakfast with the Grinch Event Volunteers. Kick off the Who-lidays by volunteering to help host breakfast, with picture and shopping opportunities. The positions of the Grinch and Santa are taken; however, McLit can always use more elves and helpers to serve and make food, direct guests, assist at the purchasable goods table, storytelling, as well as set up and tear down. Contact mclitofwausau@gmail.com or 715-679-6170.

Red Cross Internet Researcher. The Red Cross is looking for a remote volunteer to do research and coordinate activities for Volunteer Services. The main focus of this position is researching strategic communities to find recruitment avenues. The information will be shared with staff for outreach activities. This position will also provide support to the recruitment team and help with coordinating recruitment plans. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Hang and Sort Clothes for St. Vinny’s. St. Vincent de Paul is in search for assistance with hanging and sorting clothing donations that come into our store daily. Clothing is our number one donation, any assistance is of great help! St. Vincent de Paul values each volunteer and their time. This volunteer position can be done on weekly, daily or even in just one visit lending a hand. If you have any interest, time or availability, contact 715-298-3028 or email jmay@svdpwausau.org and kkuske@svdpwausau.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Double AA batteries and C Batteries. Support the Boys and Girls Club programming by donating batteries for technology. If you have any questions about other program needs or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

Acrylic Paint. The Women’s Community art room has been very busy! Their stock of acrylic paint needs replenishing. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Historical Society readies for Holidays at the Houses

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society’s annual Holidays at the Houses returns Dec. 4 at the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum in Wausau. The buildings will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and decorated for Christmas. Holiday displays and presentations from The Hmong American Center and Mt. Sinai Synagogue will be featured at the Woodson History Center, along with live entertainment, children’s activities and the popular Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks annual Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest.
WAUSAU, WI
Rotarians collect nearly $4K for Good News

WAUSAU – Two area Rotary Clubs recently raised nearly $4,000 for Good News Project by collecting old laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks, cellphones and smartphones on Nov. 12 and 13 during E-Cycling Days. Rotarians representing The Rotary Club of Wausau and Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club collected 595 laptops at a value...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau Liberation and Freedom Committee seeks community engagement

Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee members on Wednesday vowed to increase efforts engaging with the community to help advance the group’s goals and objectives. Member Chris Norfleet said the committee should ensure more participation of people in their meetings as diversity in the community increases. Norfleet said the committee should be proactive to create meaningful change.
WAUSAU, WI
Marathon County Public Library names new director

WAUSAU – After a months-long nationwide search, the Marathon County Public Library has found new leadership. MCPL’s Board of Trustees has selected Leah Giordano as the library’s new director. Giordano accepted the position and officially started in the role on Nov. 15, the library said this week. Giordano had served as the library’s interim director since May 20. Its former director Ralph Illick resigned his post in May after an investigation into improper workplace behavior and a hostile work environment.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Turkey Trot around the corner

WAUSAU- Registration for United Way of Marathon County’s 12th annual Turkey Trot is now open. This year’s event will be held in person on Nov. 25. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. First Ave., Wausau, and once again benefits the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, which distributed 3.6 million pounds of food across Marathon County in 2020.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
In The Lite Electric: A Veterans Day Thank You

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Sasha Everett, Communications Director, from the Merrill company “In The Lite Electric” presented twenty-five Denny’s gift cards to the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group at Denny’s. The company is celebrating their 20th year in business and is completing 20 “Acts of Kindness”. The gift cards are their 16th Act of Kindness and is one way they could thank our Veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country.
MERRILL, WI
Wausau area births, Nov. 18

Marshall and Michele Hulce announce the birth of their son Mateo Michael, born at 1:11 p.m. Nov. 12, 2021. Mateo weighed 8 pounds. Jordan Berlik and Elisha Kell announce the birth of their daughter Gwenivere Grace, born at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 12, 2021. Gwenivere weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Michael...
WAUSAU, WI
Rib Mountain approves backyard chickens

Rib Mountain residents can now keep up to four chickens, ducks or pigeons on private property after a Town Board vote on Tuesday. The updated ordinance also allows up to two rabbits. A permit costs $50 and animals must be kept in a fenced space. The decision comes on the...
WAUSAU, WI
Habitat for Humanity collects used holiday lights

For the eighth consecutive year, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is collecting unwanted holiday lights for recycling. Lights are accepted regardless of working condition. Drop-off boxes are at the following locations and will be in place until the end of January:. • Wausau City Hall. • Mosinee City Hall. •...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Community Policy