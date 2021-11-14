Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Nov. 15

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

McLit’s Breakfast with the Grinch Event Volunteers. Kick off the Who-lidays by volunteering to help host breakfast, with picture and shopping opportunities. The positions of the Grinch and Santa are taken; however, McLit can always use more elves and helpers to serve and make food, direct guests, assist at the purchasable goods table, storytelling, as well as set up and tear down. Contact mclitofwausau@gmail.com or 715-679-6170.

Red Cross Internet Researcher. The Red Cross is looking for a remote volunteer to do research and coordinate activities for Volunteer Services. The main focus of this position is researching strategic communities to find recruitment avenues. The information will be shared with staff for outreach activities. This position will also provide support to the recruitment team and help with coordinating recruitment plans. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Hang and Sort Clothes for St. Vinny’s. St. Vincent de Paul is in search for assistance with hanging and sorting clothing donations that come into our store daily. Clothing is our number one donation, any assistance is of great help! St. Vincent de Paul values each volunteer and their time. This volunteer position can be done on weekly, daily or even in just one visit lending a hand. If you have any interest, time or availability, contact 715-298-3028 or email jmay@svdpwausau.org and kkuske@svdpwausau.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Double AA batteries and C Batteries. Support the Boys and Girls Club programming by donating batteries for technology. If you have any questions about other program needs or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

Acrylic Paint. The Women’s Community art room has been very busy! Their stock of acrylic paint needs replenishing. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

