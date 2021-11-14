ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-7) visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-9) Sunday for a 6 p.m. ET tip. Below, we look at the Bucks at Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bucks have disappointed so far this season. The reigning champs haven’t had PG Jrue Holiday, C Brook Lopez and SF Khris Middleton for most games with Holiday recently returning.

Much has been asked of two-time MVP PF Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’ll again need to be great for the Bucks to avoid a two-game losing streak. They’ve lost three of their last five.

As for the Hawks, a team with high preseason expectations, they’ve also struggled. PG Trae Young hasn’t acclimated to the new league-wide change on what a natural shooting foul is.

They’ve lost six straight and eight of their last nine.

Bucks at Hawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:56 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bucks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Hawks -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bucks +1.5 (-110) | Hawks -1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 220.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Bucks at Hawks key injuries

Bucks

  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) probable
  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out
  • PG George Hill (back) probable
  • C Brook Lopez (back) out
  • SG Khris Middleton (not with team) out

Hawks

  • SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) questionable
  • SF De’Andre Hunter (wrist) out

Bucks at Hawks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 112, Hawks 107

BET BUCKS (+100) as these teams know each other well, and I’m going with the team with the two-time MVP. Without Hunter, the Hawks will be short a capable defender.

Atlanta is also extremely cold. It was throttled several times in its road trip, and it’s been a pitiful showing. The Hawks have the 28th-worst defensive rating and the 21st-worst true shooting percentage.

They just haven’t played well, and against a former All-NBA defender in Holiday, they’ll again struggle. The Bucks are the opposite. They’re starting to heat up with Holiday back in the lineup.

Milwaukee ranks third in offensive rating over its last three. The Bucks are the more complete team with shooters all over the court. Despite their injuries, they should win this game.

PASS. Not many games end with a one-point difference. Regardless of who you think will win, I’d hang it to the money line either way.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 220.5 (-107) as both teams rank outside the top half of the league in true shooting percentage. With Milwaukee’s G/F Pat Connaughton and SG Grayson Allen playing large roles, if they aren’t hitting shots, the Bucks may not get many on the board.

At the same time, Hunter is a solid offensive option for Atlanta. With Young having struggled this season, having Holiday on him won’t make this an easy one.

Considering the defenders on the court and that Milwaukee is down two of its top four scoring threats, I’m “leaning” the UNDER 220.5 (-107), but just for a small unit.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

