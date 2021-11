New York City’s AMC Lincoln Center theater erupted with cheers on Friday as guests clad in red dresses, scarves and berets danced and sang along to lyric videos from Red (Taylor’s Version), waiting for their queen, Taylor Swift, to arrive at the All Too Well: The Short Film premiere. “Please take your seats so our showing can begin,” an overhead voice said, putting an end to the dance party but not the buzzing crowd, who eagerly looked toward the theater entrance every so often, hoping to see the star they’d been waiting for. To pass the time, lyric videos for “Holy Ground...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO