ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 4-ranked Northwestern College football team (11-1, 9-1 GPAC) advances to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Series (FCS) Quarterfinal round for the second-straight season behind two big interceptions from Jaden Snyder (R-So., Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon), defeating the Central Methodist Eagles (9-3) 24-7. A sluggish start to the game saw a 7-3 Raider lead near the end of the first half, thanks to a pick six from Snyder on the fifth play of the game, taking it 53 yards to the house. The Raiders only had five possessions in the first half as Central Methodist held the ball nearly 20 minutes. Both offenses would stall the rest of the first quarter, as the Raiders would lead 7-0 thanks to the Snyder pick-six.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO