Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see Doctor Who: Flux episode 3. Want to get more news all about it?. The first thing we gotta say here is somewhat trivial, but we love it nonetheless: The title. “Once, Upon Time” is a beautiful name for an episode. It’s also quintessential Doctor Who — taking an established phrase and then spinning it ever so slightly. Even though this is part three in a six-part story arc, it will also contain a few elements that are familiar to the show that we’ve come to know and love. Take, for example, a journey through time and space. The Doctor and her friends are venturing somewhere new, but rest assured that the end goal is still the same. The battle wages on and ultimately, we have to wait and see where things go from here.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO