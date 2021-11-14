ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State up to No. 5, Cincinnati down to No. 3 in AP College Football poll

By Daniel Griffin, Ben Orner, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) – The Ohio State Buckeyes managed to reach No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday after a dominating win over Purdue.

Entering Saturday’s game at No. 6 for the second week in a row, the Buckeyes’ 59-31 victory over the No. 19 Boilermakers pushed the scarlet and gray into the top five for the first time since Oct. 24, after the Indiana win.

They and No. 4 Oregon leapfrogged previous the No. 4, Oklahoma, which earned its first loss of the season Saturday to Baylor.

Purdue, going into Saturday’s game No. 19, was knocked out of this week’s poll.

Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State for the final regular-season home game at the Shoe, then travels to No. 8 Michigan on Nov. 27. Both games are a noon start.

The Cincinnati Bearcats continue their best run in school history but fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in this week’s poll despite beating South Florida 45-28 Friday. Alabama, this week’s No. 2, dominated New Mexico State on Saturday, 59-3.

Cincinnati hosts the Southern Methodist University Mustangs Saturday before wrapping up the regular season on the road at East Carolina on Nov. 26.

Full AP Top 25 as of Week 12 (Nov. 14):

Rank Team Change
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Alabama (9-1) +1
3. Cincinnati (10-0) -1
4. Oregon (9-1) +1
5. Ohio State (9-1) +1
6. Notre Dame (9-1) +1
7. Michigan State (9-1) +1
8. Michigan (9-1) +1
9. Oklahoma State (9-1) +1
10. Ole Miss (8-2) +2
11. Baylor (8-2) +7
12. Oklahoma (9-1) -8
13. Wake Forest (9-1)
14. Brigham Young (8-2)
15. UTSA (10-0)
16. Texas A&M (7-3) -5
17. Houston (9-1)
18. Iowa (8-2) +1
19. Wisconsin (7-3) +1
20. Pittsburgh (8-2) +5
21. Arkansas (7-3) NR
22. Louisiana (9-1) +2
23. San Diego State (9-1) NR
24. Utah (7-3) NR
25. North Carolina State (9-1) -4
*NR = Not ranked last week

Although the Bearcats are ranked in the top four, it’s the College Football Playoff rankings that determine the four teams that will compete for the FBS national title. Released on Tuesdays, the most recent rankings have OSU at No. 4 and Cincinnati at No. 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
