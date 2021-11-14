ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Doctor Who review, ‘Once, Upon Time’: Even the most feared villains in the Whoniverse can’t save this meaningless mess

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwAHv_0cwW0rDp00

“I’m sorry, I’m normally very good at keeping up with things, but you lost me quite early on,” Jodie Whittaker declares at the end of the new Doctor Who episode, “Once, Upon Time”. I couldn’t have put it better myself. After the first two instalments of Flux introduced us to a flurry of new characters and confusing plotlines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that maybe, just maybe, the series was about to clarify some things. But as episode three begins and the words “Bel’s Story” flash on screen, it’s clear that the story is about to get a whole lot more disorientating.

Newcomer Bel (Thaddea Graham) is living in the aftermath (or perhaps midst) of the Flux. Her home planet has been taken over by a Dalek army and an insect-like blue swarm that pulverises the few remaining inhabitants in its path. The world is out of kilter, the “beginning of the end”, Bel warns. The maps are changed, day becomes night with the flick of a switch, and no one is there to stop it.

Suddenly, we are snatched away, picking back up where episode two ended with Yas (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop) and Vinder (Jacob Anderson) in peril. Attempting to save them, the Doctor throws them into the centre of the time storm. Now, I don’t want to keep harping on about the CGI in this series, but the animation here is So Very Bad that it makes everything Whittaker does read like a cheesy parody, her shock at being confronted by the Weeping Angel an almost-laughable flinch.

In one timeline, the gang stick together, trying to repair the Temple of Atropos and save the mysterious Mouri. But in another, the Doctor remains in the time storm and hides her companions in their own timelines. Yes, dear reader, I’m confusing myself, too. Yas returns to work with the police, Dan is back on a date with Diane (Nadia Albina). The viewer, meanwhile, is left banging their head against a wall as they try to figure out what’s actually important and what’s never going to come up again.

Meanwhile, Vinder is made to relive past traumas inflicted by an evil overlord, played by Line of Duty ’s Craig Parkinson with a pantomime-villain energy that can sadly only be compared to the VIPs from Squid Game . He has an ominious white streak in his hair. He’s called The Grand Serpent. He commits atrocities. “Be silent and do as you’re ordered!” he barks at Vinder. OK, we get it all already. He’s a baddie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzdMm_0cwW0rDp00

It all feels meaningless. We have appearances from Cybermen, Daleks and Weeping Angels – the most feared villains in the Whoniverse – but what’s the point when these scenes exist in alternative timelines that may never crop up again?

Amid the mess that is “Once, Upon Time”, there are a few interesting moments that offer some hope. The Doctor looks at her reflection and Jo Martin’s Doctor peers back, while the team eventually save the Mouri. But then the Doctor sees a mysterious older woman (drink if you had “another new character introduced in the 39th minute” on your card) who reveals the mid-season twist: that the Flux is actually all the Doctor’s fault. The Angels break through and seize control of the Tardis in a genuinely exciting set-up for the next instalment – but it’s not quite enough to counteract the waste that was this episode.

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Doctor Who - The Halloween Apocalypse - Review

Episode: "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse" We're officially back with Doctor Who and it feels like it's been forever since the last episode. In fact, I might need a quick refresher on the New Year's special. Before we get to the events of this hour, let me just start by saying that I've been trying to limit my knowledge of spoilers for future episodes to the absolute minimum. I'm well aware of this season being a six-episode story known as Doctor Who: Flux and I've heard the big behind-the-scenes announcements regarding the upcoming cast and crew changes, but not much beyond that. I've found the experience of watching something with no prior knowledge to be much more enjoyable and would like to continue avoiding spoilers as much as possible.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Doctor Who: Flux episode 3 spoilers: ‘Once, Upon Time’

Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see Doctor Who: Flux episode 3. Want to get more news all about it?. The first thing we gotta say here is somewhat trivial, but we love it nonetheless: The title. “Once, Upon Time” is a beautiful name for an episode. It’s also quintessential Doctor Who — taking an established phrase and then spinning it ever so slightly. Even though this is part three in a six-part story arc, it will also contain a few elements that are familiar to the show that we’ve come to know and love. Take, for example, a journey through time and space. The Doctor and her friends are venturing somewhere new, but rest assured that the end goal is still the same. The battle wages on and ultimately, we have to wait and see where things go from here.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Doctor Who recap: Flux chapter three – Once, Upon Time

At one point, newly introduced Bel (Thaddea Graham) said: “I’ve no idea what that means, but it doesn’t sound good,” and it seemed she might be speaking about the episode as a whole. After last week’s fun romp with the Sontarans, this was a frustrating reversion to the mean of the Chibnall era. It looked good, but it was more a disjointed series of exposition scenes rather than a story that flowed. It was definitely the weakest chapter of Flux so far.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Flux Episode 3 Review – Once, Upon Time

Warning: this Doctor Who: Flux review contains spoilers. Well, I wasn’t expecting that. I’d initially intended to start this review comparing ‘Once, Upon Time’to the deliberately ambiguous ‘Listen’, the Peter Capaldi serial that left whether the ‘monster’ even existed up to the audience. Then I thought, no, it’s actually more like ‘Can You Hear Me?’, co-written by Chris Chibnall and featuring the same kind of nightmare-slash-memory scenarios for the companions, underscored by a pair of creepy immortal villains.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parkinson
Person
Yas
Person
Jodie Whittaker
IndieWire

‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ Review: Even a Macaque Assassin Can’t Save This Wholly Unnecessary Animated Series

It is very sad to see a monkey die. That fact is not in question. If there’s any reason to care about “Marvel’s Hit Monkey,” the latest Hulu attempt to slap some title branding on a comic book adaptation in the hopes of luring in some eyeballs, it’s that someone should definitely answer for the monkeys dying. As the name of the show might indicate, the one to mete out that vengeance is Hit-Monkey, a Japanese macaque whose quest to track down those responsible for the murder of his tribe leads the 10-episode season along a river of blood and a...
TV SERIES
New Scientist

Finch review: Even Tom Hanks can’t save this tame dystopian sci-fi

FINCH has all the elements to be a dark, but ultimately uplifting, post-apocalyptic, sci-fi comedy drama. Not only does it boast Robert Zemeckis as a producer, it also comes from Steven Spielberg’s studio Amblin Entertainment and marks the second feature film of Miguel Sapochnik, who directed key parts of the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Great’ Season 2 Review: New Ruler, Same Impeccably Sharp Blend of Power, Pleasure, and Pain

No one in “The Great” is living a particularly healthy life, and that’s only partially due to the fact that this loose version of Russian history fixes its gaze on the 18th century. Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning), her recently deposed husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult), and the assembled imperial court are all teeming with such self-destructive tendencies that it’s difficult for them to sort out their own lives, much less the country they ostensibly rule. The show’s Season 2, now available on Hulu, has an even more claustrophobic feel than its first. That’s not nothing considering the series starts with Catherine plopped...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Time Doctor#Whoniverse#Villains#Dalek#Cgi
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy