The top-seeded Middlebury field hockey team (17-0) shutout fourth-seeded Trinity 4-0 on Saturday in a NESCAC Semifinal bout at home. With the victory, the Panthers advance to the NESCAC Championship for the 14th time and will look to defend its 2019 title at noon against third-ranked Bowdoin. Middlebury has won 25-straight contests and have tallied 44 consecutive wins on Kohn Field. The #8 Bantams (12-4) will wait to find out if they earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament when the selection show airs on Sunday evening.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO