ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Virginia Beach man dead after being struck by vehicle while attempting to flee traffic stop in North Carolina

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0780dy_0cwW0cEA00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Virginia Beach died after North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers said he was struck by another vehicle in the middle of the interstate as he attempted to flee from a traffic stop overnight.

According to officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incident began when members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on I-40/85, westbound near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County, just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A passenger from the vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Virginia Beach Imani Sekou Gregory, fled the scene on foot in the middle of the interstate. When he got to the median barrier, officials say Gregory was struck in the westbound lanes.

Officials say he died at the scene. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 40/85, but later reopened around 8 a.m.

This incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

Beelover
6d ago

That's whatcho dumbass get. I guess they gone blame that on the police as well🙄

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Mebane, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Family hosting ‘march for justice’ following fatal shooting of former star Landstown football player in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family members and other community members are holding a ‘march for justice” event following the recent fatal shooting of a former star football player in Chesapeake. The family is holding the “March for Justice” event on Sunday, November 28, at 3 p.m. at the Waverton Apartments in Chesapeake. The shooting occurred […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy