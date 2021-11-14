ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Weekly cases increase again

By Ben Orner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fcwhi_0cwW0TEV00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state’s weekly total surpassed 30,000 for the first time since early October.

As of Sunday, Nov. 14, ODH reports a total of 1,6004,488 (+3,628) cases, leading to 82,311 (+72) hospitalizations and 10,375 (+2) admissions into the ICU.

This Monday-Sunday, ODH reported 32,291 cases, the second consecutive week-to-week increase after cases declined for six straight weeks coming off a peak in the Delta variant wave of 48,580 weekly cases.

The 21-day case average now sits at 3,935, up from 3,596 a week ago. Sunday was the eighth straight day that average has increased, the longest streak since mid-September.

ODH talks COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11

A total of 6,596,661 people — or 56.43% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 16,120 from the previous day.

ODH reported 361 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 25,643. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 43

Brenda Stoll
6d ago

I lost 2 first cousins within 3 weeks. Believe what you want.. when someone close to you dues for lack of vaccination.. you will see that it’s real. There are books about past pandemics. Read some

Reply(6)
11
Kelli Martin
6d ago

And here they are, giving away free doughnuts to get the jab, when more people die from heart disease, diabetes, and obesity every year. 🤡🌍

Reply(1)
4
Andy Moncman
6d ago

How come no one comment on the fact total number of cases are 1,6004,488 odd don't you think. I'll go with a type o and call 1,604,488. Now when you take that number and add 6,596,661 you have 8,101,149 which would be the real population that has recieved some form of immunity. That would put us between 75% to 80% with immunity. The next thing to look at which is an unknown are the unreported case. My wife and I both had covid 5 weeks ago did the at home test , weathered it at home and did not report it to the health department. I know of many people in my area that has tested at home and did not report it either. That number could 0% or a 300% of the reported cases. 300% would put the state of Ohio in excess of our total population. I think it is time to stop calling this a pandemic.

Reply
4
NBC4 Columbus

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings? Gone are last year’s long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors talk COVID-19’s harm to kids’ mental health, recent increase in infections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Top medical leaders from around Ohio raised the alarm Thursday on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental and behavior health of children. “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for people of all ages, but including young people,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Conflict over abortion laws won’t end if Roe v. Wade falls

(AP) — On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps gutting it completely — there […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus won a second facility from Seattle-based SK Food Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Columbus beat out cities like Phoenix, Arizona, and Reno, Nevada, for a manufacturing facility for a sandwich and wrap-making company, which city leaders say is no surprise given what the region offers. SK Food Group plans to lease a 144,000-square-foot facility at 2955-3035 Charter St. in Columbus, in addition to retaining […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus hospital systems post record revenue in FY21 amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–All three Columbus adult hospital systems and Nationwide Children’s not only recovered from the pandemic’s financial hit in the last fiscal year – they posted record-high revenues in 2021. OhioHealth Corp. topped $5 billion for the first time. Operating incomes also were healthier for their fiscal years ended June 30. Mount […]
COLUMBUS, OH
