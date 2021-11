SAN JOSE – Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension ends in nine days and right now coach Bob Boughner has no idea how the Sharks are going to handle the situation. “I wish I had more information. I don’t, and that’s completely honest,” Boughner said after the Sharks’ 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. “I don’t have any information. You know, there are decisions that need to be made.”

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO