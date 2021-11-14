13-month-old dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 in Horry County, several others injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Horry County Deputy Coroner, Michelle McSpadden, says 13-month-old Zalisa Daniels died at the hospital after the crash. She lived in Longs.
As many as seven patients were involved in the crash, which happened about 1 p.m. Sunday near Lee Street, HCRF said in a social media post.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2015 Hyundai SUV was going west on SC 90 and crossed the center line before hitting a 2004 Nissan SUV that was going east.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
