Wintry mess Sunday night into Monday morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After going from record high temperatures to freezing temps in less than 48 hours to finish the week, something wintry is coming this way to kick off the new week.

A few flakes flew in the higher elevations and north of Route 50 early Sunday, and more wintry precipitation is pushing in to finish up the weekend.

As of 1:30 PM, rain and snow are pushing into the area. As colder air continues to creep in, moisture from Lake Michigan will move from the northwest and give us some upslope snow, strong winds, and hazardous driving conditions for West Virginia’s highest elevations late Sunday night into Monday morning.

IMPACTS OF THIS SYSTEM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 AM on Monday, November 15 for Garrett, eastern Tucker, southeastern Randolph, northwestern Pocahontas, western Greenbrier, and western Grant counties.

The biggest threats with this system will be accumulating snow, blowing snow, strong and damaging wind gusts up to 45 MPH, and most importantly, hazardous travel and slick roads. This is especially true for the areas surrounding Route 219, Route 33, Route 32, Route 48/Corridor H, and I-68.

As the precipitation moves in Sunday afternoon and evening, the wind will pick up and the roads will become slick as temperatures fall to around or below-freezing temperatures in the higher elevations. This will give us more rounds of snow, after a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and mountain snow.





As we enter Monday morning, rounds of upslope snow will cause headaches throughout the mountains.







Winds will gust up to 45 MPH and cause visibility issues with the wet, heavy snow. As temperatures flirt with freezing, the lowlands and foothills will likely see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The mountains will see more snow as air temperatures at the surface will likely be below freezing.

This will cause the snow to probably stick thanks to pavement temperatures at or below freezing east of Morgantown all the way down to Webster, Pocahontas, and Garrett counties.

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE SEE?

Because of the orographic lift of the upslope snow, freezing temperatures, and the moisture moving in from the Great Lakes, the higher elevations are expected to see more snow with a little bit of sleet and ice.

The lowlands will likely see a few flurries up to an inch of snow, including melting.

As we go higher in elevation, the foothills will likely see up to an inch or two, including melting. The highest peaks will likely see two-to-four inches of snow, including melting. Locally higher amounts are possible.

