Richmond, VA

Richmond man dies in Saturday night stabbing

By Jakob Cordes
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a stabbing last night in Richmond’s Whitcomb neighborhood.

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to a “suspicious situation” call at 9:12 p.m., and found a man with multiple stab wounds at the scene on the 2500 block of Melbourne Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Hoonsan Phon identified the victim as 54 year-old Robert Pulling.

A suspect, 42 year-old Kevin Rice, was arrested on a robbery charge in Richmond Sunday morning. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Correction 11/14/21: We previously reported the incorrect neighborhood where this stabbing took place. The article has been updated with the correction location.

