Egypt announces clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine

Times Daily
 6 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s national research body said Sunday that it...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

UK to probe racial bias in medical devices after COVID toll

LONDON (AP) — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
CORNING, NY
Times Daily

Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave

KAKHOVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine, a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka's hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Austrians enjoy final day before impending lockdown

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Tens of thousands march against Belgium's COVID measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest against reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Couple fume after being 'queue-jumped' at Covid vaccine site

A couple are fuming after losing their pre-booked booster jab time slot to people who turned up when the site was opened up to walk-ins. Kate Packwood, aged 65, of Much Wenlock, had pre-booked to have her vital third dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a session run by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Vaccination Service at AFC Telford but when she turned up there was a huge queue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle, Washington

With the Expected Approval of Pfizer Boosters This Week, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE (November 17, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s South Lake Union and West Seattle clinics, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with Seattle Fire Department Chief Scoggins, and community partners announced the location of the City’s third vaccination clinic at SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, in South Seattle. Today’s announcement follows reports that the FDA, CDC and WA DOH are expected to approve boosters for every individual 18+ who received Pfizer at least six months ago.
SEATTLE, WA
Times Daily

COVID numbers low for now, but officials wary

Health care officials in the Shoals say only time will tell if Thanksgiving will bring about a surge in COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

New review finds first COVID-19 patient was a Wuhan market vendor

The first known person with COVID-19 was a vendor in a large seafood market in Wuhan, China, claims an American scientist whose findings challenge the World Health Organization's conclusion that the first patient was an accountant who lived miles from the market. Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona expert in...
SCIENCE

