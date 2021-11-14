Egypt announces clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study. The origin...
Wearing a face mask and physically distancing from others are the most effective public-safety measures against the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 and have a statistically significant impact on reducing the spread, according to a new global study.
LONDON (AP) — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
KAKHOVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine, a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka's hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients. Support local journalism reporting on your...
VIENNA (AP) — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest against reinforced COVID-19 measures that the government has imposed to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
A couple are fuming after losing their pre-booked booster jab time slot to people who turned up when the site was opened up to walk-ins. Kate Packwood, aged 65, of Much Wenlock, had pre-booked to have her vital third dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a session run by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Vaccination Service at AFC Telford but when she turned up there was a huge queue.
SEATTLE (November 17, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s South Lake Union and West Seattle clinics, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with Seattle Fire Department Chief Scoggins, and community partners announced the location of the City’s third vaccination clinic at SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, in South Seattle. Today’s announcement follows reports that the FDA, CDC and WA DOH are expected to approve boosters for every individual 18+ who received Pfizer at least six months ago.
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
Health care officials in the Shoals say only time will tell if Thanksgiving will bring about a surge in COVID-19 cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
The first known person with COVID-19 was a vendor in a large seafood market in Wuhan, China, claims an American scientist whose findings challenge the World Health Organization's conclusion that the first patient was an accountant who lived miles from the market. Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona expert in...
England’s flagship test-and-trace service is still spending more than £1m a day on private consultants, official figures reveal weeks after MPs lambasted it as an “eye-watering” waste of taxpayers’ money that is failing to cut Covid infection levels. Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency...
Comments / 0