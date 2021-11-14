ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Top247 pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. names top group of schools

By Andrew Ivins
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Jones Jr. has a top group of schools. The nation's No. 1-ranked edge rusher per 247Sports announced a top five of FSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M over social media on Sunday. Jones is currently in Tallahassee on an official visit. That means he was inside Doak...

