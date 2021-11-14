Top247 pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. names top group of schools

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. Thank you for reading, live long & prosper and Mele Kalikimaka to you, wherever your home may be on this big, beautiful planet of ours, and we sincerely hope you have plentiful bacon and an overabundance of happiness. Well ... ... ... ... they won. That's, uh, that's just about as far as we're willing to go in regards to whatever that was that unfolded at First Energy Stadium on Sunday (we refuse to call what the Browns and Lions did "a football game.") We have stated numerous time that "Just win," and "Find A Way" are the most important parts of limping through this injury filled, strangely inconsistent season, and they did just that. So, good. Most importantly, it's now time for the two games that we all though would decide the season and possibly the division fate of this team since the day the schedule was announced: the critical, make-or-break doubleheader against the Baltimore Ravens is finally upon us.

