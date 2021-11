With high school football seasons winding down and the early signing period for high school football on the horizon, many of the remaining uncommitted recruits have begun to focus solely on their collegiate futures. For Oklahoma, they have 17 players committed to their 2022 class right now. There’s the possibility of 5-7 high schoolers that the Sooners have a shot with or will land in the next couple of months. One of the uncommitted players OU still has a chance with is Marvin Jones Jr.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO