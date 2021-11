After only 3 minutes and 47 seconds of elapsed game time, Frank Vogel had seen enough. The Charlotte Hornets, after trailing by a single point at halftime, had outscored the Lakers 10-3 to start the second half, and something needed to be done before this game — like too many others this season — slipped away entirely in the third quarter. Vogel, as he’s done more times than he’s given credit for in his Lakers tenure, went to his bench and made the types of substitutions that directly impacted the identity and style of play from the group on the floor.

