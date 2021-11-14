ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Officially active

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bates-Diop (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keldon Johnson
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Spurs#Projectspurs Com
ClutchPoints

Warriors reach insane feat no other NBA team has this season

The Golden State Warriors are off to an NBA-best 14-2 start after beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday night without Stephen Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. It’s pretty clear that Steve Kerr’s squad is the real deal, showing tremendous depth past Steph. In fact, the Warriors...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ja Morant-led Grizzlies pull out overtime victory over Timberwolves

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including the final seven of a pivotal fourth-quarter run, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 125-118, Monday. Minnesota opened up a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, building off a 38-23 third quarter. The Timberwolves extended the advantage...
NBA
numberfire.com

Al Horford (back) officially active Monday for Celtics

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Horford was always expected to play after the Celtics held him out Saturday on the second leg of a back-to-back. His return will likely send Grant Williams back to the second unit. numberFire’s models project Horford...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (ankle) officially active for Week 9

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) will play in Week 9 versus the Denver Broncos. As expected, Lamb is available to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after a string of limited practices. Our models project Lamb, who has a $7,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 13.7 fantasy points...
NFL
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (conditioning) officially active Wednesday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (conditioning) will return Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. Love missed the past eight games due to protocols and conditioning. He will have an undetermined minutes limit in his first game back. Lauri Markkanen (conditioning), Jarrett Allen (non-COVID illness), and Evan Mobley (elbow) are all out.
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Center Manny Bates out for season

The 6-foot-11, 230-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., redshirted his freshman year after having surgery on his left shoulder. He returned to play the next two years, but heartbreak struck 57 seconds into the season opener last Friday against Bucknell. Bates was going for a loose ball and immediately clutched his right shoulder and headed to the locker room.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy