NBA

Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Shifting to bench

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ellington will come off the bench Sunday against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports....

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
chatsports.com

Benching DeAndre Jordan would be the best thing for both the Lakers and DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan has seen the floor in all nine games the Lakers have played this season so far, coming off the bench in two and starting for seven. And Frank Vogel — through both words and actions — seems fairly committed to him as a starter, despite most of the numbers over a small sample size indicating that Jordan has been more effective off the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kent Bazemore to come off Lakers' bench Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Kent Bazemore as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bazemore will take a seat Sunday while Carmelo Anthony makes his first official start as a Laker. Bazemore has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers starting LeBron James (abdominal) on Friday, Carmelo Anthony to bench

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (abdominal) will start in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. James will make his seventh start this season after an extended absence with an abdominal injury. In a matchup against a Celtics' team playing with a 97.7 pace, our models project James to score 36.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $10,000.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Ready For Another ‘Special’ Game Against Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — Watching the Celtics has been a bit of a chore thus far this season. But on Friday night, there is no excuse for not tuning in. The Celtics will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Boston on Friday night for the first meeting between the two historic rivals this season. Celtics-Lakers games just hit differently, even if both teams are not playing at a particularly high level at the moment. It doesn’t matter that the Celtics are 7-8 on the season, and that the Lakers are just smidge better at 8-8. When these two rivals meet, it’s always a...
NBA

