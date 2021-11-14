Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Shifting to bench

BOSTON (CBS) — Watching the Celtics has been a bit of a chore thus far this season. But on Friday night, there is no excuse for not tuning in. The Celtics will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Boston on Friday night for the first meeting between the two historic rivals this season. Celtics-Lakers games just hit differently, even if both teams are not playing at a particularly high level at the moment. It doesn’t matter that the Celtics are 7-8 on the season, and that the Lakers are just smidge better at 8-8. When these two rivals meet, it’s always a...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO