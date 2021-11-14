ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies Fall in AP Poll After Ole Miss Loss

By Matt Galatzan
 6 days ago

Texas A&M drops in AP Top 25 after four-game win streak snapped

The Texas A&M Aggies fell in the AP Top 25 rankings on Sunday, dropping from No. 11 to No. 16 after their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday.

The loss to the Rebels broke a four-game winning streak for Texas A&M, and it leaves the Aggies on the outside of the SEC West title race.

The Aggies dropped to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in the SEC, meaning they will need both Ole Miss and Alabama to drop their final two games of the season if they want to reach Atlanta.

The Rebels face Vanderbilt in Oxford and Mississippi State in Starkville over the next two weeks, while Alabama faces Arkansas in Tuscaloosa and Auburn at the road.

Both the Rebels and the Crimson Tides will be the betting favorites for the remainder of their respective schedules.

Outside of their SEC West chances, the Aggies also took a major hit in their College Football Playoff odds, likely falling out of contention there as well.

The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Notre Dame

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

11. Baylor

12. Oklahoma

13. Wake Forest

14. BYU

15. UTSA

16. Texas A&M

17. Houston

18. Iowa

19. Wisconsin

20. Pittsburgh

21. Arkansas

22. Lousiana-Lafayette

23. San Diego State

24. Utah

25. North Carolina State

