Playing For King, Colton Should Teach Kirby, Hossa Back on the Ice, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

If you were like me and decided to spend your Friday night watching the Blackhawks take on the Jets, you likely saw what should be, but won’t be, Jeremy Colliton’s last game as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. 47 seconds into the game, the Jets scored. 2:23 minutes into the game, the Jets scored again and the game was over from there. Chicago out-shot the Jets 10-7 in the first period, even with a 2-0 deficit, but following it up by being out-shot 26-9 over the final two periods, and out-scored 3-1. Correct me if I’m wrong, but when you are a team that has lost 10 of their first 11 games of the season and need to be in desperation mode to try to begin to dig yourselves out of this hole you’ve created to begin the season, maybe a bit more urgency and more than nine shots on goal when down 2-0 is necessary.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO