Playing For King, Colton Should Teach Kirby, Hossa Back on the Ice, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Blackhawks and no Bears this Sunday. Bulls do take on the Clippers late tonight. But a day to relax and maybe cuddle under a blanket on this cold, overcast day. Ok, so maybe I listened to a little bit of Taylor Swift recently, so what?. The Blackhawks are...

www.bleachernation.com

abc17news.com

King’s fresh voice will try to right reeling Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Derek King takes over as the interim coach of the reeling Chicago Blackhawks after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday. King is charged with hitting the reset button after the team’s 1-9-2 start. The 54-year-old King has been the head coach at Rockford in the American Hockey League since 2018 following a productive 14-year NHL playing career that included 261 goals and 612 points with four teams.
USA Today

Blackhawks beat Predators 2-1 in OT in King's coaching debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win.
icehogs.com

IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Named Interim Head Coach of Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have relieved Jeremy Colliton, Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank of their coaching duties and have named Derek King Interim Head Coach, effective immediately. Anders Sorensen will serve as Interim Head Coach of the Rockford IceHogs beginning tonight. Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham and Dylan Crawford will...
The State

DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks win 2-1 in King’s debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. DeBrincat got a return pass from Kane and popped his seventh goal past Juuse Saros from the left side of the net.
bleachernation.com

A Rudderless Ship, Prospect Roundup, Connor McDavid’s Goal of the Year, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

If you were like me and decided to spend your Friday night watching the Blackhawks take on the Jets, you likely saw what should be, but won’t be, Jeremy Colliton’s last game as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. 47 seconds into the game, the Jets scored. 2:23 minutes into the game, the Jets scored again and the game was over from there. Chicago out-shot the Jets 10-7 in the first period, even with a 2-0 deficit, but following it up by being out-shot 26-9 over the final two periods, and out-scored 3-1. Correct me if I’m wrong, but when you are a team that has lost 10 of their first 11 games of the season and need to be in desperation mode to try to begin to dig yourselves out of this hole you’ve created to begin the season, maybe a bit more urgency and more than nine shots on goal when down 2-0 is necessary.
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Kings keep winning; Relief for Jones, Blackhawks

Vegas doubled up the Kraken 4-2 thanks to Smith’s way to open the third period. He scored twice in the opening 76 second to take the game from a 2-2 score to 4-2 in favor of the Golden Knights. We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to four...
Patrick Kane
Derek King
Jonathan Toews
bleachernation.com

Derek King’s First Win, Hats Off to Lukas Reichel, Reese Johnson Recalled, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Last night could have been a turning point in the Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season. It could have also been just a good response to a difficult situation after the organization fired Jeremy Colliton and replaced him in the interim with Derek King. What it was for sure was a different vibe to the team and a group that played a lot different than it did 0n Friday night. Derek King is 1-0-0 in his NHL coaching career and the Blackhawks are 2-9-2. It’s progress.
bleachernation.com

All The King’s Men, Seth Jones Revival, Bob Murray Placed on Leave, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Has it been perfect? No. But the start to the Derek King era of Blackhawks hockey has no blemishes on the record so far. After topping the Predators in overtime on Sunday, the Blackhawks made it two wins in-a-row, better known as a winning streak, after getting past the Penguins in the shootout last night. Maybe all the Blackhawks needed to do to get out of their 1-9-2 hole to begin the season was to stop thinking so much, and just play the game as they know it. King’s message has been to loosen up and play relaxed, it has translated to five good periods of hockey out of six and two wins. It’s progress.
Sports Illustrated

On the Ice, the Blackhawks Still Have a Long Way to Go

It was clear entering this season that Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton was one of the coaches on the hot seat. And, in the midst of an organizational sexual abuse investigation that sent GM Stan Bowman packing his bags and leaving, the heat on Colliton increased every day – until Saturday, when the team fired Collition and decided to go, on an interim basis, with former NHLer Derek King as their bench boss.
bleachernation.com

How Should The Blackhawks Handle Lukas Reichel?

Maybe I’m a prisoner of the moment, but I don’t believe I’m alone in thinking that Blackhawks 2020 first-round draft pick Lukas Reichel should be making his way to the NHL sooner rather than later. After netting the first hat-trick of his North American professional career on Sunday night for...
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Bytes: Coach King, Carpenter, Fleury & More

Welcome to another edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 season. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
NHL

Hossa to play Hall of Fame Legends Classic, first game in four years

TORONTO -- Marian Hossa will play a hockey game for the first time in four years when he participates in the adidas Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. The 42-year-old former NHL forward will go into the Hall of Fame with Class of 2020 inductees...
Yardbarker

Blackhawks: 4 Things Coach King Is Doing Differently

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently on a three-game winning streak, which is two games more than former head coach Jeremy Colliton managed in the 12 contests when he was in charge. As we all know, all the early losses prompted a coaching change. Interim head coach Derek King isn’t willing to take much credit for the Blackhawks turn of fortunes. He attributes things to the players feeling responsible for the firing, claiming they’re just naturally buckling down and playing for each other.
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks remain undefeated under Derek King

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss what's gone right during their 3-0-0 start under interim head coach Derek King. They also preview the upcoming four-game road trip and provide updates on Caleb Jones, Brandon Hagel and Tyler Johnson. To wrap up, Pat and Charlie talk about Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents....
bleachernation.com

Hossa and Wilson Head to the Hall, NHL Puts COVID-Stricken Senators On Pause, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It was a weekend full of nostalgia and “you still got it 👏🏻-👏🏻…👏🏻-👏🏻-👏🏻” for former Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa. His career, cut-short due to a skin condition, culminated on Monday night with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He joined fellow former Blackhawks legend Doug Wilson as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Also heading the 2020 Class was Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St. Pierre, and Ken Holland.
