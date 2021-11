The Boston Red Sox extended a qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez on Sunday, and now wait for the left-handed pitcher to make his decision. Rodriguez has 10 days to mull over the offer and gauge interest from other teams. The qualifying offer (QO) value for the offseason reportedly is worth $18.4 million. If he accepts Boston’s offer, he will play on a one-year deal for the $18-plus million and if he does not, the Red Sox will receive a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO