Two University of Kansas students charged with stealing part of Native American art exhibit

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO