NFL

Washington DE Chase Young leaves with leg injury vs. Buccaneers

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington lost a key player in the first half of a Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when defensive end Chase Young went down with a leg injury. The Washington Football Team wasted little time ruling out Young from returning to the game.

Young, 22, was picked second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He was injured Sunday on a seemingly typical play when he was attempting to rush Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. Young was trying to bend around the Buccaneers' left tackle and went down without much contact.

A cart was brought out to take Young off the field, but he waved it off and opted to walk off the field with support from trainers.

