Public lands belong to everyone and provide services that private lands cannot or will not provide. In an era of climate change and a 6th Extinction Event, the highest priority for management of public lands is to sequester and store as much carbon long term as possible, and to provide habitat for climate stressed plants, animals, and natural communities. This requires a focus on land health and human uses that are low-impact, dispersed, and have as minimal a carbon footprint as possible. ATVs in Nash Stream fail on every count.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO