Our most-read story of the week is not a story at all but a collection of photos and one video. And this collection got tens of thousands of pageviews in less than 24 hours. The multimedia collection focused on the new hospital about to open in Venice. This gleaming facility is called Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. (Seriously, they need to come up with a better name. Adding "Venice" at the end with a hyphen is awkward and confusing.)

