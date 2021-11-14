ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jane Campion And Benedict Cumberbatch Channeled Paul Newman For ‘The Power Of The Dog’ – Contenders L.A.

By Fred Topel
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArbRX_0cwVuqAK00

Writer-director Jane Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch said Paul Newman was one of the previous stars who tried to adapt Power of the Dog before them, relating the history of their new film based on Thomas Savage’s book during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Sunday at the DGA Theater.

“The book had been optioned five times before,” Campion said. “Paul Newman apparently optioned it at one point.”

Cumberbatch stars as wealthy Montana rancher Phil Burbank. He runs a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons), whose decision to marry Rose (Dunst) and raise her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) causes turmoil between the brothers as Phil torments the mother and son.

“Hey, if it’s good enough for Paul Newman, who am I to shy away from the opportunity,” Cumberbatch said on the panel that included Dunst and Smit-McPhee. “Every time I hear that I go, ‘Damn, I wish I’d seen that film.’”

Campion admitted she did worry about “the voodoo on this story” with its five previous attempts. However, the complications within Phil were too juicy for her to resist.

Benedict Cumberbatch On ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’: “The Real Electricity Is Love” – Contenders L.A.

“It’s such a complicated, interesting and personal story; I felt I’m reading somebody’s life here,” Campion said. “Sure enough, in afterward by Annie Proulx, she pointed out so many parts of the story mirrored Thomas Savage’s life.”

Cumberbatch did go to Montana to learn Phil’s ranching skills. The actor said he needed that aspect to be accurate, but was drawn to the turmoil within Phil.

“Just looking at the raw material, you have the ingredients of being able to carry a deep secret and also reveal a deep secret,” Cumberbatch said. “That’s quite rare to be able to do both. Everything about him, how he brings the outdoors in, how he has such command over the world that he’s in, everything in this movie is a ticking bomb to him losing that and revealing himself.”

Dunst plays George’s fiancée, Rose. Rose moves in with Phil and George, thus bearing the brunt of Phil’s rage.

“Rose is someone who doesn’t speak up for herself,” Dunst said. “She’s trying to be polite and keep the peace but in doing so she’s swallowing everything and turning to alcohol just to be able to exist in the house.”

Venice Review: Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Campion lightened the mood with a double entendre after Dunst’s comment.

“That’s never really worked, has it, swallowing it, for the ladies,” Campion said.

Smit-McPhee plays Rose’s son, Peter. In a clip shown, Phil mocks Peter for making paper flowers and carrying a rag over his arm like a proper waiter or butler.

“His complexity is extremely internalized,” Smit-McPhee said. “I saw as a great challenge.”

The Power of the Dog opens in limited release November 17 and premieres on Netflix on December 1.

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Rides Herd In Jane Campion’s Western

Check back Tuesday for the panel video.

Deadline Contenders Film Los Angeles Official Sponsor is Aero .

Other sponsors include: Michter’s , Mezcal Los Siete Misterios , Eyepetizer , Final Draft and modMD .

Partners include: Modern Resale , Tidelli and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Javier Bardem On The Dark Humor & Social Conscience Of ‘The Good Boss’ – Contenders International

Marking their third collaboration in 20 years, filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa and Oscar winner Javier Bardem reteamed for The Good Boss, which is representing Spain in this year’s International Feature Oscar race. The duo joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event to discuss the movie and their enduring relationship. A dark comedy, The Good Boss examines abuse of power, in this case as wielded by Bardem’s charismatic and controlling factory boss Blanco, who will go to extreme lengths to protect the world he has created for himself — and to ensure his affairs with interns are not exposed to his...
MOVIES
Deadline

Double Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi On Crafting His Latest Social Drama ‘A Hero’ – Contenders International

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has represented his country in the International Oscar race an impressive five times, winning the coveted prize on two occasions (for The Salesman and A Separation). His latest feature, the social drama A Hero, is once again a hotly tipped contender for this year’s race. The film, which debuted in Competition at Cannes and won the Jury Grand Prize, stars Amir Jadidi as a man in prison because of a debt he is unable to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hand Of God’ Star Fillipo Scotti, Producer Lorenzo Mieli & DoP Daria D’Antonio On Paolo Sorrentino’s Most Personal Film – Contenders International

Paolo Sorrentino returns to the Oscar fray eight years after he bagged the International Feature prize for The Great Beauty. His latest film, The Hand of God, has been one of the buzz films of the fall festivals, taking home the Venice Grand Jury Prize and also playing at Telluride and London. Sorrentino’s most personal work to date touches on his own tumultuous childhood growing up in 1980s Naples, where his world was upended first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona, and then by a shocking accident. As he tells us during the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film:...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘C’mon C’mon’ Takes Golden Frog And Audience Award At Camerimage — Complete Winners List

Mike Mills’ A24 film C’mon C’mon triumphed at the 2021 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, celebrating the art of cinematography—claiming its high honor, the Golden Frog, along with its Audience Award. Cinematographer Robbie Ryan’s Golden Frog win gives him new momentum as a 2022 Oscar contender, on the heels of his first nomination in 2019 for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. While only handful of past winners since the festival’s founding in 1993 have gone on to secure the Best Cinematography Oscar, 12 of 30 have nabbed nominations. And over the last eight years, 5 winners have gone on to nominations—most recently,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Montana State
Deadline

Palm Springs Film Festival: Jessica Chastain Joins Jane Campion, Penélope Cruz And Kristen Stewart On Honors List

UPDATED with latest winner: The Palm Springs International Film Awards said Friday that The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain will receive its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, honor on January 6 at the annual gala to kick off the desert fest. Chastain joins previously announced recipients including The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion, who’ll get the Director of the Year Award, and Penélope Cruz, currently reteaming with Pedro Almodóvar in Parallel Mothers, who will receive the International Star Award, Actress, honor. Kristen Stewart, who stars as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress. More...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Cerina Vincent & Tiffany Shepis Join Horror; Producers Launch Elekhan Films; ‘Gravesend’ Casting — U.S. Briefs

Cabin Fever Star Joins Horror Pic Flesh EXCLUSIVE: Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever) and Tiffany Shepis (Tales Of Halloween) have joined Danielle Harris (Halloween) in horror movie Flesh, which has just wrapped in Los Angeles. Plot details are being kept under wraps but we hear the movie involves a deranged individual who wants to sacrifice human flesh to a malevolent spirit. Script was written by Reine Swart and Chris McGowan. McGowan is set to direct with production slated for October. The film will mark McGowan’s sophomore film as a director. His directorial debut was last year’s Chasing Nightmares starring Anne Heche, Graham McTavish and Michelle...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dan Stevens & Maria Schrader Found The Humanity At The Center Of Germany’s ‘I’m Your Man’ – Contenders International

The story of I’m Your Man, Germany’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, is rife with humanity — even if one of the central characters is a humanoid robot. Inspired by a short story from Emma Braslavsky, the premise sparked for both director Maria Schrader and co-star Dan Stevens, as they told us during a Bleecker Street panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. I’m Your Man, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and took the Lead Performance prize for Maren Eggert, centers on her Alma, an anthropologist who agrees to live with a humanoid robot for three...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tell Me Lies’: Jackson White To Star In Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. Fletcher star Jackson White has been tapped as the male lead opposite Grace Van Patten in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts. Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Annie Proulx
Person
Paul Newman
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Deadline

Noomi Rapace & Valdimar Jóhannsson Chart The Eight-Year Journey To Birth Iceland’s Oscar Entry ‘Lamb’ – Contenders International

It took eight years and a very enticing look book before Lamb co-writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson got Iceland’s current Oscar entry off the ground. The A24 theatrical release follows a childless couple, Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who are desolate sheep farmers in the cold countryside. Then something wonderful happens — you could call it divine – and without spoiling too much a special someone comes into their lives. They name her Ada. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress told us during during the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International that Jóhannsson’s pitch was of few words, but...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Oasis’ Director Ivan Ikić Talks Representing People With Disabilities In His Serbian Drama – Contenders International

Ivan Ikić’s second feature Oasis is representing Serbia in the International Feature Oscar race this year following its buzzy premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The pic explores how a friendship between Marija (Marijana Novakov) and Dragana (Tijana Markovic) is put to the test, as they both develop a crush on Robert (Valentino Zenuni), a fellow resident at an institution for people with disabilities. For the film, Ikić revisited the same medical facility where he shot a documentary 20 years ago. During the Sense Production film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International, the filmmaker discussed how he used non-professional actors for...
MOVIES
Deadline

Redbox Picks Up U.S. Rights To Thriller ‘Assailant’ With Poppy Delevingne

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to thriller film Assailant. Assailant follows British couple, Zoe and Jason, whose marriage is on the rocks as they sail to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After a seemingly harmless bar fight between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the situation devolves into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The couple must fight together to save themselves from the Assailant. Starring Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as Zoe, Chad Michael Collins (Extinct) as Jason, Casper Van Dien (All American) as Michael, and Jeff Fahey (Lost) as Henry, Assailant is written and directed by Tom Paton...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pebbles’ Director & Producers Discuss Their Indian Oscar Entry About Domestic Violence – Contenders International

The sobering story of Pebbles, about domestic violence in India, is inspired by an incident in filmmaker P.S. Vinothraj’s real-life past, in which his sister was “chased away by her husband” and forced to walk 14 miles whilst cradling her baby in scorching terrain. In Pebbles, set in a sun-baked, drought-stricken region of southeast India, a young boy (Chellapandi) follows his violent and alcoholic father (Karuththadaiyaan) on a quest to fetch back his mother, who has run away following his latest abuse. During the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, creative producer Amudhavan Karuppiah told us that the movie...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of The Dog#The Dga Theater
Deadline

‘Leave No Traces’ Duo On How Their Period Film Resonates In The Modern Day – Contenders International

Leave No Traces, Poland’s entry for the International Feature Oscar race this year, may be set in the past (1983), but its story is entirely relevant to the modern day. The film, which debuted this year in Competition at the Venice Film Festival, chronicles true events that took place in Poland in 1983, when the country was shaken by the case of a high school student being beaten to death by militia. Subsequently, the only witness of the beating became the No. 1 enemy of the state. As director Jan P. Matuszyński tell us during Aurum Film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film:...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi On Adapting Haruki Murakami & Finishing Two Films During Pandemic – Contenders International

With his latest feature Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi looked to do justice to Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name from the internationally acclaimed author ‘s 2014 collection, Men Without Women. “I encountered this about eight years ago, thanks to an acquaintance of mine,” said the film’s co-writer and director via an interpreter during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “They found it quite interesting and told me that it might be something that would interest me, as well, and it actually was very close to a lot of the themes that I deal with in my work.” Co-written with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kal Penn To Star In Peter Tolan’s FX Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’

EXCLUSIVE: Kal Penn is set as the male lead of Belated, FX’s comedy pilot written, directed and executive produced by Rescue Me and The Job co-creator Peter Tolan, I have learned. The half-hour comedy follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen. This is a personal project for both Tolan, who came out as gay later in life, and Penn, 44, who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nabil Ayouch’s Personal Connection Formed The Center Of ‘Casablanca Beats’ – Contenders International

Director Nabil Ayouch spoke of the real story behind Morocco’s Oscar submission Casablanca Beats, a musical drama about a teacher at a cultural center in the Moroccan city. “It is personal and autobiographical in a way,” he said during Kino Lorber’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “I grew up in a suburb of Paris that was quite violent and very close to the one that we see in the film in Casablanca. And when I was young, I knew how to love myself and connect with myself through arts and culture: specifically a cultural center. And later on,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Mario Bava’s Cult Crime Movie ‘Rabid Dogs’ Is Getting An English-Language Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Bava’s cult crime movie Rabid Dogs is getting an English-Language remake from in-demand Hollywood scribes Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore. The film’s original producer Alfredo Leone is aboard as exec-producer. Franco and Kilgore have acquired the remake rights to the 1974 feature which follows the bungled robbery of three violent criminals and the hostages they take – including a young woman, a middle-aged man, and his child – as they attempt to make a clean getaway from the police. An adaptation of short story Man and Boy by Michael J. Carroll, Rabid Dogs was a departure for Bava from his colorful horror...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Casts Delroy Lindo, Disney Confirms

Disney confirmed today Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of the upcoming Blade reboot. He’ll co-star opposite two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who is stepping into the role of the titular character, a half-vampire, half-mortal hero. While Ali’s casting was announced at Comic-Con in 2019, Lindo is the only other actor cast in the project since, though his exact role is unclear. The film has, however, added a writer and director. Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour signed on to pen the Marvel reboot. Bassam Tariq, best known for directing the Riz Ahmed film Mogul Mowgli, will helm the the new adaptation of the popular...
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Ryan Dies: Emmy-Nominated Disney Voice Actor, Former ASIFA President Was 72

Will Ryan, the veteran voice actor known for breathing life into such classic Disney characters as Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete, who also once served as the president of international animation organization ASIFA, died on Friday afternoon following a short battle with cancer. He was 72. Ryan’s passing was confirmed to Deadline by his CelebWorx agent, Nery Lemus. Ryan was born on May 21, 1949 and embarked on his voice acting career in the 1980s, finding a breakthrough role in the pteranodon Petrie from Universal’s animated classic, The Land Before Time. He’d go on to amass more than 100 screen credits in his nearly...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson Receives American Cinematheque Tribute; Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project With Actress, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’

Tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Among those in attendance to pay tribute to the two-time Oscar nominee was Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who praised her for her “talent,” “vision”, intelligence and savvy, both as an actress and a producer, also teasing a “top secret Marvel Studios project” on which the studio is reteaming with the actress, which he said has nothing to do with her Black Widow character, Natasha Romanoff. Feige noted that Johansson, who became the first Marvel actor to exec produce one of the studio’s movies...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy