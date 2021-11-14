Winter driving: Slow down to stay safe

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley not have seen heavy snow on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s not time to slow down and think about safety when driving this winter.

Sunday’s snow didn’t last long and barely affected the roads, only leaving them a little damp. Merle Cyphers, service director for Harrison Township still recommends that drivers slow down and be cautious of slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“A lot of that has to do with the sub-surface temperature,” Cyphers said. “Bridges and overpasses, obviously, there is no sub-surface soil to hold heat, so you could see black ice in a situation like that.”

Early snow such as this can be dangerous because it is less expected. Drivers may not have had the time to check their tires and make sure their vehicle is in winter-ready condition.

When heavy snow does come, Cyphers recommends keeping emergency supplies in your car such as a phone charger and blanket in case you get stranded, and salt or kitty litter to help with traction.

“The main thing is just to slow down, not be in a hurry, and keep the wheels on the pavement,” Cyphers said.

