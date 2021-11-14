ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter driving: Slow down to stay safe

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley not have seen heavy snow on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s not time to slow down and think about safety when driving this winter.

PHOTOS: Miami Valley sees first snow of season

Sunday’s snow didn’t last long and barely affected the roads, only leaving them a little damp. Merle Cyphers, service director for Harrison Township still recommends that drivers slow down and be cautious of slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“A lot of that has to do with the sub-surface temperature,” Cyphers said. “Bridges and overpasses, obviously, there is no sub-surface soil to hold heat, so you could see black ice in a situation like that.”

Early snow such as this can be dangerous because it is less expected. Drivers may not have had the time to check their tires and make sure their vehicle is in winter-ready condition.

When heavy snow does come, Cyphers recommends keeping emergency supplies in your car such as a phone charger and blanket in case you get stranded, and salt or kitty litter to help with traction.

MVM feeds families at Turkey Takeaway: Where to pick up your meal

“The main thing is just to slow down, not be in a hurry, and keep the wheels on the pavement,” Cyphers said.

WDTN

Windshield wipers and umbrellas needed today, chilly temperatures

Rain is going to be with us through most of the day. Rain starts to come to an end late afternoon to early evening. A cold front pushes in and partially clears us out overnight. Much colder despite lots of sunshine on Monday. TODAY: Rain likely and chilly. High 47 TONIGHT: Rain ends early. Partial […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

WDTN

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

