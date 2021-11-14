Providence Artisans Holiday Premiere held at WaterFire Arts Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday shopping season was in full swing at Waterfire Arts Center in Providence on Sunday.

Over 76 artists were represented at the Providence Artisans Holiday Market, selling everything from handmade jewelry, ceramics, paintings, and clothing to home accessories and so much more.

Organizers said they were worried about the turnout, but thousands showed up and there was a constant line at the door.

“Everybody’s doing it safely. We are all masking up, I have my mask off while doing this interview. We’re safe, people have hand sanitizer and people are shopping early and avoiding the big box stores, the freight container problems and shopping handmade and local,” Mike Bryce said.

Admission to the market was free, along with free parking.

If you missed Sunday’s event, the market will be happening again on December 18 and 19 — just ahead of the big Christmas rush.

You can learn more about Providence Artisans Holiday Market on their Facebook event page .

