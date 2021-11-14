ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

1 killed following head-on crash in North Bend

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
One man was killed and a woman seriously injured Saturday night following a head-on crash in the Village of North Bend.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:46 p.m. on US-50.

Investigators said a woman was driving a 2014 Ford Escape going eastbound when she crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Nissan Titan head-on. Rodney Herzner, 54, from Fairfield was driving the Nissan.

Both Herzner and the woman were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Herzner was pronounced dead at the hospital, the woman suffered serious injuries.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigation the crash. If you have any information, call the Traffic Safety Unit at 1-513-825-1500.

