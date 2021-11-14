Paris District Road Report for the Week of November 15, 2021

A Winnsboro, Texas native, 19-year-old Shara travels with horses to far flung corners of the globe in one of the many fascinating aspects of the horse industry. She loves the new sights and cultures she encounters, attributing her ability to meet people and exude confidence in new situations to her years as Texas rodeo royalty. “I thank my parents for starting me off riding a gentle horse, then transporting me to all those small rodeos so I could follow my dreams, gradually learning the ropes and finally becoming a contestant for Miss UPRA when I was in high school. And it was Linda Chase, UPRA Contestants Co-coordinator, who helped me come out of my shell and put polish on my personality to win the crown. Without them, I’d probably still be shy! But today, my life is an exciting one, although I still do the hard, gritty chores taking care of a lot of horses each day! I love my career, and plan to always have horses in my life.”

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO