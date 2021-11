Tottenham Hotspur U-23 prospect Dilan Markanday wins the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for October. According to the official website of Tottenham Hotspur, Dilan Markanday has been awarded the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for October. He is one of the most promising players in the youth division and was consistent in his performances over the last few months.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO