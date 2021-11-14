Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Which should you buy?

Two or three times a year, PCMag.com buys a bundle of inexpensive laptops to see what consumers can get on a minimal budget. Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go ($249.99) caught our eye because, though it's not the cheapest Chromebook you can find, it has a 14-inch screen instead of a dinky 11.6-inch display. (Plus, Samsung offers a $349.99 model that has LTE mobile broadband as well as Wi-Fi, so you can check the web or email when there's no hotspot in sight.) Unfortunately, it's a sluggish performer with a miserably dim, low-resolution screen that's emphasized by its size. Let's just say we wasted $249.99 so you don't have to: If that is as far as your budget will stretch, go with a model like Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook, which weathers the limitations of a low-res screen much better than the Go does.

