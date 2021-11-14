ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Which should you buy?

Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre the extra features of the Galaxy Buds Pro worth the money?. If you own an Android phone, especially a Samsung device, then the Galaxy Buds are probably at the top of your earbud wish list. For good reason too, as Samsung’s growing family of true wireless earbuds tends to hit...

www.androidauthority.com

wccftech.com

Get Samsung’s Curved Monitor for Just $199.99

Samsung has been offering early Black Friday discounts on several of its products, including 4K TVs, Jet 70 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and soundbars. The company is also offering discounts on its budget curved monitor. Consistently number one in the market share of curved monitors, Samsung claims that its T55 Curved Monitor is the "boldest curve ever accomplished."
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
houstonianonline.com

“This is the Samsung Galaxy A53, with a familiar design”

The first renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 have been leaked. The heir is very similar to its predecessor, the hugely popular A52, according to images from a reliable source. Read on after the announcement. Watch Samsung Galaxy A53 offers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 will likely be announced in just...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S22 aims to deliver more in the most compact form factor available in the flagship Galaxy series, and in this article we take a deeper look at all the differences between the Galaxy S22 and its predecessor, the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S22 is expected to bring...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Review

Two or three times a year, PCMag.com buys a bundle of inexpensive laptops to see what consumers can get on a minimal budget. Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go ($249.99) caught our eye because, though it's not the cheapest Chromebook you can find, it has a 14-inch screen instead of a dinky 11.6-inch display. (Plus, Samsung offers a $349.99 model that has LTE mobile broadband as well as Wi-Fi, so you can check the web or email when there's no hotspot in sight.) Unfortunately, it's a sluggish performer with a miserably dim, low-resolution screen that's emphasized by its size. Let's just say we wasted $249.99 so you don't have to: If that is as far as your budget will stretch, go with a model like Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook, which weathers the limitations of a low-res screen much better than the Go does.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
whathifi.com

The best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deals 2021

True wireless earbuds really are mini marvels. With no wires whatsoever, they're the ultimate in listening convenience, and mean you won't get tangled up in any cables while enjoying some tunes. Samsung doesn't have the best track record in this area, but its latest model is worth a look. The...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Discounted To Best Price Yet

If you've ever had a few sleepless nights wishing that headsets didn't cradle your skull so snugly just so that you could listen to your favorite podcasts, then Samsung's Galaxy Buds might be the right hardware for you. Each of the earbuds slots neatly into your ear canals, and for a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at their lowest price yet.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Reset Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs Wear OS 3, while Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 operate use Tizen OS. Reset any version: Hold Power/Home and Back Button down until watch reboots; then press the Power/Home button quickly until Select Reboot Mode appears; select Recovery, and on Watch 4, select Wipe data/factory reset > Factory data reset.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

DEAL: Galaxy Buds 2 at $99 ($50 Off) Seems Pretty Good

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I suppose the holiday shopping season is in full swing now, so prepare for us to share deal upon glorious deal over the next month and a half. After all, we’re deep in the age of consumerism, with no chip shortage or global supply chain issues getting in our goddamn way. Over on Woot!, you can snag a fresh (aka new) pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, Samsung’s latest earbuds.
RETAIL
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22+ spotted on Geekbench

We always say it is never too early for leaks and speculations especially if they are about an upcoming premium flagship offering. When it comes to the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S phones, most of the mobile industry want to know what the South Korean tech giant has in store for the market. It’s not that everyone is inclined to buy every Galaxy flagship. Other OEMs want to know how Samsung is going to lead the industry. In the first quarter of 2022, we’ll see all three Galaxy S22 phones.
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: Is it a good business machine?

It's sleek, slim and fast, but "PC power that's smartphone thin" doesn't necessarily translate into "good for everyone." Samsung has set itself up as the anti-Apple, offering high-quality mobile devices, wearables and laptops that can easily compete with Cupertino hardware for power and capability. The big difference between Samsung and Apple are their ecosystems: While the latter builds its own, Samsung ships devices loaded with Windows and Android.
CELL PHONES

