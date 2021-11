This year's 49th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch three new manga in the next three issues. The first new manga is Yūji Kaku's Ayashimon manga (pictured right center in image above), which will launch in the magazine's 50th issue on November 15. The manga's first chapter will have 54 pages including an opening color page. The 50th issue will also feature the manga on the cover.

