YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul declined a rematch with Tyron Woodley, saying that “by the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on.”. Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a high-profile boxing match that took place at the end of the summer. It was a close fight, but ultimately Paul was more active throughout the contest and won the fight on the judges’ scorecards. Immediately after being announced as the loser of the fight, Woodley told Paul in the ring that he wanted to have a rematch. The deal was that if Woodley got the tattoo for losing to Paul that he would get to fight him a second time. Woodley eventually got the tattoo of “I Love Jake Paul” tattooed onto his finger, but by the time he got the tattoo, Paul had already moved on from him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO