(Brookville, IN)--One Whitewater Valley school that has had masking in place this school year has now dropped that requirement. The Franklin County School Board recently lifted not only the requirement that students wear a mask in school, but also quarantining mandates. In the decision, the school board at Franklin County cited what they called "wiggle room" in statewide guidelines and said that other school districts in the area were not enforcing mandates. The decision followed a contentious round of public comment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO